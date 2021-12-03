Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 27 — What to expect for Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund; Robert Lewandowski’s insane week of France Football nonsense and transfer rumors; plus MORE!

What a week…

Bayern Munich was trapped in the middle of roughly a billion stories, but none were bigger than the botched Ballon d’Or.

That subject — and a few others — were the focus of this Weekend Warm-up Podcast. Here is what we have on tap:

The reality that Robert Lewandowski was, indeed, better than Lionel Messi in 2020 and 2021 — and why the fanboys and bots just need to get help.

The insane Pini Zahavi rumor mill that the super agent totally contrived in an attempt to put some early pressure on Bayern Munich to extend Robert Lewandowski.

A dive into Der Klassiker and what Bayern Munich might to try and cover for the potentially gaping hole on its midfield.

