Bayern Munich’s Oliver Kahn elected to ECA Executive Board

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn was named 1st Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board of the European Club Association (ECA) per a press release from FCBayern.com:

At the board meeting of the European Club Association (ECA) in Paris, Oliver Kahn was appointed as the new 1st Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board of the 246-club body. The FC Bayern München AG CEO succeeds Dr. Michael Gerlinger (Director of Legal Affairs at FC Bayern München AG), who stepped down from his post in September after four years.

Kahn was pleased with the appointment.

“Being elected to this leading body is on the one hand a great honor — on the other hand it also means a great responsibility. International football is currently undergoing the most profound changes in its history, plus other challenges such as COVID-19 and the consequences of this pandemic. Our task is to ensure that European football remains a successful model. For this, we need absolute cohesion among the international clubs: we must shape the future with unity and vision,” said Kahn. “The voice of the clubs represented by this association must carry weight, be heard and taken into account in setting the course of world football. I would like to contribute with my experience to tackle all challenges - in the interest of football and in the interest of FC Bayern.”