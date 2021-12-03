Norwegian wood? Erling Haaland compared to Oak Tree ahead of Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich

In an interview with Sport Bild, legendary Borussia Dortmund stadium announcer Norbert Dickle praised striker Erling Haaland as the squad prepares for Bayern Munich.

“He’s often where others still have to run. And if he’s a bit far away, there’s a kung fu jump, and then the ball is also in the goal. Erling is a young, hungry, incredibly fast and incredibly ambitious footballer. He gets up in the morning and wants to score a goal. The boy is simply cut from a different cloth. And then the robustness of a Norwegian oak tree — sensational.”

Haaland, who is rumored to be on a minutes limit during Der Klassiker, will obviously be the focal point of Bayern Munich’s defensive effort. The Norwegian phenom will be looking to exploit any holes he can find in the Bayern Munich backline.

Given Dayot Upamecano’s difficulty in handling big, physical strikers at times, Julian Nagelsmann might need to lean on players like to Niklas Süle and Lucas Hernandez to attempt to keep Haaland in check — which is no easy task.