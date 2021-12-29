Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Juventus among clubs interested in Denis Zakaria per Fabrizio Romano

According to a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Juventus and two English clubs are all in contact with Borussia Mönchengladbach regarding midfielder Denis Zakaria.

Zakaria is a free agent at the end of the season and Gladbach might be looking to get something for the midfielder rather than risk losing him for free in July:

Official. Denis Zakaria has communicated to Borussia Mönchengladbach his plan to leave the club as free agent at the end of the season. ⚪️ #BMG



FC Bayern, Barcelona, Juventus and two English clubs are in contact with his agent. Nothing agreed/decided yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 29, 2021

It has been a bad week already for Gladbach. Just yesterday, Matthias Ginter declared he would be leaving as a free agent at the end of the season. That could represent two valuable assets leaving the club for free. It is easy to estimate that the players could have brought Gladbach back at least €50 to €60 million combined if they were sold last summer.

Now, though, the club is slugging through a season where it might not have a chance at Europe in 2022/2023 — and where it could lose two key players for free.

For good measure, Gladbach announced the upcoming moves on their Twitter account: