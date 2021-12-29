Oliver Kahn says Bayern Munich will fully cooperate with investigation

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn issues a statement on the story stating that the club was under investigation for its labor practices with its youth coaching staff.

“Of course we are fully cooperating with the authorities on this matter. It is in our interest that these processes are completely cleared up,” Kahn said (as captured by Sport1).

The story, which was detailed here by BFW, is murky on details on how this all emerged, but Sport1 summarized what is going on:

According to the WDR report, the investigation is specifically about allegations against “responsible agents of FC Bayern München AG” on suspicion of “withholding and misappropriating wages” as well as “incorrect keeping of hourly records, failure to grant the minimum wage.”

Sport1 also stated that in matters like this, it is often the Board of Directors of a corporation that is named in the initial investigation, which explains why CEO Oliver Kahn, Sports Director Hasan Salihamidzic, Vice CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marketing Director Andreas Jung were listed, along with former executives Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Jörg Wacker.

FC Augsburg is among the other Bundesliga clubs being investigated.