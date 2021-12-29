Matthijs de Ligt has Bayern Munich, Chelsea on list of preferred destination should he leave Juventus

Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt has recently found his name in transfer rumor mill as The Old Lady is seeking ways to revamp its squad.

One quick way to generate funds would be to sell De Ligt. Should that happen, the Dutchman is said to have Bayern Munich among his desired destinations. According to a report by Repubblica (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), De Ligt would be open to a move to Bayern Munich or Chelsea FC for the next stage of his career.

In addition, De Ligt’s agent, Mino Raiola, would — allegedly — like his client to move away from Juventus as well. De Ligt, however, would not come cheap, but also might not be priced out for either Bayern Munich or Chelsea. Juventus is reportedly looking for an offer in between €60 million and €85 million — a fairly large range.

Before transferring to Juventus from Ajax, De Ligt was heavily linked to Bayern Munich. The history of mutual interest is assuredly there between both parties.

For Bayern Munich, De Ligt would likely only make sense if the club loses Niklas Süle. If you believe that Julian Nagelsmann eventually wants to formally move to a back-three based formation, then having a third starting center-back to go with Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano would be a must. Having a fourth starting caliber defender would also likely be needed as well.

That price — while affordable — could still be a deterrent for Bayern Munich during these pandemic-influenced times.