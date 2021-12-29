Chelsea to battle Bayern Munich, Manchester City for FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest?

Depending on who and what you believe, Bayern Munich might — or might not — be interested in FC Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest.

While Dest reportedly wants to prove himself in Catalonia, Premier League clubs have taken notice of his potential availability. In addition to Bayern Munich, we had previously heard that Manchester City was interested in Dest, but now it appears that Chelsea FC could throw its hat into the ring as well:

Chelsea are looking for a replacement in the winter market to replace Ben Chilwell. Everything indicates that the remainder of the season will be lost, which is why the sports management of the club is considering different alternatives. One of them is the Barcelona player Sergiño Dest, 21.

While Dest is known mostly for his play on the right side, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is intrigued by the USMNT star’s speed and thinks Dest could slide over to the left side to replace Chillwell.