To Russia with love? Bayern Munich’s Michael Cuisance has two potential suitors for the winter transfer window

Picture it now: Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic is sitting in his office perusing his paperwork.

As Salihamidzic gets to Michael Cuisance’s contract, the music hits (cue Robert Tepper):

There’s no easy way out There’s no shortcut home There’s no easy way out Giving in can’t be wrong

Ah yes, the Rocky IV soundtrack blaring in Brazzo’s office and this time, it could be the Russians offering a message of change:

I guess what I’m trying to say, is that if I can change, and you can change, everybody can change!

And everybody includes Cuisance.

According to a report from Sky, there could be €10 million from Russia with love headed to Bayern Munich for Cuisance...or maybe an offer from Italy as well:

The poker for Bayern professional Michael Cuisance is entering the hot phase. According to Sky, two clubs are currently fighting for the midfielder. Both Venezia from Serie A and CSKA Moscow have submitted a written offer to the German record champion. They are each said to be willing to pay a transfer fee of around ten million euros. Metz and Troyes were also interested in Cuisance, but the two clubs from Ligue 1 only wanted him on a loan. A decision in the poker is expected as early as the beginning of January. The departure is as good as certain, the only question is whether it will be Italy or Russia.

Cuisance, who is skilled, talented, and in need of an attitude adjustment at times, could use a fresh start to help get his career headed in the right direction.