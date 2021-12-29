Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski talks over near move to Genoa

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski had some time to reflect on his career and talked through his near move to Italy.

Before transferring to Borussia Dortmund, the Poland international was deep into talks with Genoa. Lewandowski, however, ultimately decided to sign with Borussia Dortmund because the German club offered the ability to play in European competitions immediately.

“I received an offer from Genoa in the past and I even went to the stadium to watch a derby against Sampdoria,” Lewandowski said (as captured by Football Italia). “However, I already knew I would have joined Borussia Dortmund because they were playing European competitions. I like Italy, I spend a lot of time there during the summer. I like the food and people, Italians are excellent people, especially with kids, let’s see what will happen in the future.”

Lewandowski, of course, moved to Borussia Dortmund and clearly established he was a star-in-the-making. Now, there is no doubt that Lewandowski’s career path — while not conventional early on — was filled with the right moves for his career.