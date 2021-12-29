Daily Schmankerl: West Ham United chasing Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle?; Antonio Rüdiger tried to get David Alaba to Chelsea; Matthias Ginter leaving Gladbach; PSG wants to sell Julian Draxler; and MORE!

It appears that we might be able to add West Ham United to the list of clubs that could make a play for Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle.

The Hammers need a center-back and Süle’s availability as a free transfer could be just what West Ham United is looking for:

West Ham could try to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Süle for a bargain fee in January according to claims from club insider ExWHUemployee. Ex reckons that the Hammers could make an ambitious move to sign the Germany international in January. Süle is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in the summer so perhaps a cheeky bid in January could be enough to get the job done. The West Ham insider claimed that David Moyes could try to bring the 6ft 5in centre-back to the London Stadium, when speaking on the West Ham Way podcast: “A player who may be beyond our reach whose contract is up in the summer. Newcastle could be a problem. Also Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham have shown interest. Niklas Süle. He plays for Bayern Munich, he’s already said he will not sign a new contract. There is a chance that we could make a cheeky offer in January, although it’s unlikely as he’ll have big options in the summer.”

Three Bayern Munich players were named to SofaScore’s Bundesliga Team of the Year for 2021.

Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, and Robert Lewandowski were all selected. In addition, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, Mats Hummels, and Raphaël Guerreiro were also on the squad.

Those six players were joined by Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic, RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, Hoffenheim’s Florian Grillitsch, Union Berlin Christopher Trimmel, and Arminia Bielefeld Stefan Ortega:

| Team of the Year



The end of 2021 is fast approaching, which means our TOTYs will be revealed throughout this week – first up, Bundesliga!



Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund are each represented by three players in here, and Joshua Kimmich is our Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/HlPROGvZsY — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) December 27, 2021

Before he joined Real Madrid, it appears that Germany international Antonio Rüdiger made a play to try and convince the Austrian to join Chelsea FC:

Antonio Rüdiger made an unsuccessful attempt to convince David Alaba to sign for Chelsea ahead of Real Madrid last summer, according to stunning reports. Alaba’s contract with Bayern Munich expired at the end of last season and he completed a sensational free transfer move to Los Blancos. The 29-year-old Austrian defender, who can be deployed in midfield, inked a lucrative deal and is earning a reported £359,000 per week at Madrid. Alaba had been linked with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea ahead of signing for the La Liga club. According to The Daily Telegraph, Rüdiger tried to convince the former Bayern star to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

It looks like Paris Saint-Germain is considering a sale of Julian Draxler once more:

Although Julian Draxler (28) only extended his contract with Paris St. Germain to 2024 in May, the 2014 world champion is on the sales list at the top French club. According to a report by “L’Equipe”, PSG has to earn money through sales and Draxler has therefore opened the door for a transfer that should bring in around 20 million euros. However, Draxler himself recently signaled that he did not want to leave the club.

Despite his lack of consistent playing time, Draxler has been reluctant to move away from PSG.

Philadelphia Union youngster Paxten Aaronson — younger brother of Red Bull Salzburg star Brendan Aaronson — is reportedly on the radar of both RB Leipzig and Red Bill Salzburg:

RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg are following Philadelphia Union's Paxten Aaronson with interest, I'm told. No surprise given family pedigree/clubs.



Aaronson, 18, is the brother of Salzburg star Brenden Aaronson. Scored 3 goals in 600 MLS minutes, made US U20 int'l debut in November. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 28, 2021

It would not be shocking to see both Aaronsons in the Bundesliga at some point.

Borussia Mönchengladbach stalwart and Germany international Matthias Ginter is going to leave Die Fohlen next summer as a free agent:

After long deliberations, I have decided not to extend my contract, which expires in the summer. After 5 great years at Borussia Mönchengladbach it is very hard for me to take this step, but I have decided to take another path in my career for my personal and professional development. I owe a lot to Borussia and will always carry the club and the great fans in my heart. Now I’m going full steam ahead into the second half of the season. Those who know me know that I will give everything to achieve the goals that are still possible this season together. Stay healthy all and see you soon, Matze

Ginter, of course, has been linked to Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid among others.