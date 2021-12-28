Report: Bayern Munich spoke to FC Dallas about Ricardo Pepi

FC Dallas and USMNT star Ricardo Pepi is rumored to be heading to Wolfsburg during this transfer window.

Bayern Munich, however, did meet with FC Dallas to discuss the striker last month. According to Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), however, Pepi’s chances to establish himself in the Bundesliga were great at Wolfsburg than at Bayern Munich.

Specifically, Bild says that Pepi would have likely been a consideration for Bayern Munich’s youth teams, while Wolfsburg could potentially offer a more direct pathway to first-team playing time.

USMT star Ricardo Pepi is prepared to leave Dallas FC for new European chapter in January. Deal not completed yet but advanced. #transfers



His agent met with many clubs, from Wolves to Ricardo’s “dream club” Real Madrid - but Pepi is now in talks to join one Bundesliga club. pic.twitter.com/GjZZDGBgt8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2021

With Robert Lewandowski in tremendous form, a good back-up in Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and an abundance of talented players on campus or on loan, Bayern Munich is not short on bodies to man the center-forward position.

Could Pepi have broken through on Säbener Straße? We will likely never know, but it appears that the youngster made a better choice in Wolfsburg if his goal is establish himself on the pitch in a top league.