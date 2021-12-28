Bayern Munich Alumni: FC Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho headed to Arsenal?

Since leaving Liverpool back in 2018, FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho has had a star-crossed journey.

An ineffective spell in Catalonia led to a loan to Bayern Munich and then a return to FC Barcelona. Now, it appears as if the player and the club need another separation — perhaps a permanent schism. Per Sport1, however, Arsenal might be looking at Coutinho as a loan option:

Arsenal FC is currently looking for reinforcements on offense. As the English Mirror now reports, they have found what they are looking for at FC Barcelona: The North Londoners want to bring Philippe Coutinho on a loan in winter. Arsenal would be taking on some of the Brazilian’s high salary, according to the report. Coach Mikel Arteta has already given the go-ahead for a commitment. Coutinho moved from Liverpool to Catalonia in the summer of 2018 for 135 million euros. Since then, the 29-year-old has largely remained below expectations.

More fun than that, Coutinho’s time with Barca was recently compared to a commode (as captured by Sport Witness):

Monday’s edition of Catalan newspaper Sport takes some more shots at the player, saying the transfer from Liverpool saw money ‘thrown into the toilet of nonsense’, and his situation remains ‘hopeless’.

Whatever the case, Coutinho seems like he could benefit from a move.