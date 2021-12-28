Fabrizio Romano throws cold water on Bayern Munich’s rumored deal for Raphinha

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has chimed in on Bayern Munich’s rumored interest in Leeds United star Raphinha.

While Romano said that Bayern Munich was among the clubs interested in the Brazilian winger, there is no deal in place and no offer has been submitted as of yet.

“From what I’ve been told, nothing has been agreed yet between Leeds & Bayern. It’s true that Bayern, like other clubs, are interested and are following Raphinha. We’ll see if Bayern will decide to make an offer, but as of now there’s no agreement for January,” said Romano (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

According to the Daily Express, Liverpool and Chelsea FC are also in the mix for Raphinha:

Liverpool could face serious competition for Raphinha following reports that Bayern Munich have joined the race for the Leeds United star. The Reds have long been linked with a move for Raphinha but it appears they are not the only club eyeing up the Brazilian winger. Their pursuit won’t be straightforward because Chelsea and Bayern Munich are both also keeping tabs on him.

Whatever the case, the action for the Leeds United star should be heating up shortly.