Hansi Flick excited about Germany’s evolving culture within Die Mannschaft

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick wants to continue an environment based on open competition.

By having his player pool always working to secure a spot, Flick is creating a larger group of players capable of making a roster when called upon.

“Every player is welcome here with us. I really like the atmosphere in the national team. It’s a family character, but still everyone is ambitious and wants to win. We have 30 to 35 players who are in close focus. We travel a lot and keep our eyes and ears open to see the next international,” Flick told Sport1. “There are a few youngsters who play in the U-21s that we already have on our list. We have 2024 in mind, but before that the World Cup in Qatar is on. We want to bring our game idea closer to the players as quickly as possible. That’s our job for the next ten, eleven months. You also have to deal with the national team outside of the measures. Our credo is: You are always a national player!”

We have seen Flick begin to integrate younger players and be unafraid to use them. This should pay dividends down the road as the manager seeks to bridge the old guard with the next generation.