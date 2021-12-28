Benjamin Pavard says the Bayern Munich mentality is infectious

Bayern Munich defender had heard about the mentality at Bayern Munich before joining the club in 2019, but the Frenchman had to experience it for himself.

Now, after spending time at the club, Pavard can see how the players drive the championship mindset.

“When you see (Joshua) Kimmich and (Thomas) Müller running from the 1st to the 90th minute, they take you with them. You have to follow them. They’re champions, leaders, good guys, you can only follow them. They are never satisfied,” Pavard told L’Equipe (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Since I was a kid, I dreamt of playing at this level. I’m incredibly proud to be playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Pavard’s experience at Bayern Munich has carried him to the highest of highs at the club level and with his form improving, the defender will be looking to keep adding to the Rekordmeister’s trophy cabinet.