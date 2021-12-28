Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski praised by Uli Hoeneß, Hansi Flick

When most people think of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, they think of his incredible football skill and the boatloads of goals that he has scored over the years.

For former Bayern Munich club legend Uli Hoeneß, how Lewandowski handles himself in the public is just as impressive as the Poland international does on the pitch.

“He is always very positive about FC Bayern and has never provoked us with irrelevant comments even in difficult times,” said Hoeneß to kicker (as captured by Sport1). “(Lewandowski) is an uncanny identification figure, especially internationally. (Lewandowski) has a clear idea of ​​life. I would even trust Robert to become Prime Minister in Poland, if he went into politics.”

While we don’t know if Lewandowski would choose politics as a future career path, we do know that he has cemented himself as an all-time great in Germany.

“He broke many records that seemed to last forever, surpassed many things that were considered unsurpassable. With his game and his goals he set new standards,” Flick said. “I still remember my childhood well, how as a little boy I emulated the best strikers. My idol was Gerd Müller, I wanted to score goals, decide games, wanted to be what Gerd Müller was. The Gerd Müller for today’s children is Robert Lewandowski.”