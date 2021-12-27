Shocker! Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski ousted by Kylian Mbappe for Globe Soccer award

Another award, another bizarre decision.

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski was passed over for the Globe Soccer Men’s Player of the Year Award in favor of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe in a puzzling decision.

While the Ballon d’Or had the normal biases toward Lionel Messi built in, this award was a little harder to figure out. Mbappe had a really good season, but it would be hard to argue that it was better than Lewandowski’s effort:

Kylian Mbappe wins the Men's Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards pic.twitter.com/nR31xXtDPl — GOAL (@goal) December 27, 2021

Lewandowski did, however, win the TikTok vote for “Fans’ Player of the year”:

Lewandowski was also given the Maradona Award for being the “best goal scorer”:

When it comes to these awards, it is hard to decipher what exact criteria an individual voter would use to determine “best player”, so none of this is worth getting bent out of shape over. It would, however, have been nice to see Lewandowski go back-to-back after winning the award in 2020.