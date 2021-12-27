Top 10 Germany Goals of 2021

It’s been quite a year for Die Mannschaft. Some would say it was successful, others not so much. Some would say it was a glimmer of hope, whereas some would say it left a lot to be desired. Whatever the case was, though, Germany scored a lot of goals this year, and we decided to pick out our top 10. Enjoy!

#10. Leon Goretzka vs Iceland

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group J Matchday 1

Goal Scored: 1-0, FT: 3-0

We start our list with Germany’s first goal of the year, and it didn’t take long to materialize. Barely two minutes had gone in Germany’s first World Cup qualifier when Joshua Kimmich chipped the ball into the box, where Serge Gnabry was waiting on hand to lay it off for Leon Goretzka to rifle a precise shot into the bottom corner. It was such a simple, yet effective goal that almost perfectly encapsulated what German football is supposed to be. It also highlighted the combination play from Bayern Munich’s star trio, showing how big a presence Bayern has on the German national team.

#9. Ilkay Gündoğan vs Latvia

International Friendly

Goal Scored: 2-0, FT: 7-1

Germany’s last friendly before Euro 2020 had little meaning other than boosting morale, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any good goals. Take this one from Manchester City’s Ilkay Gündoğan. After receiving a pass from fellow Premier Leaguer Kai Havertz, Gündoğan somehow played a one-two with an opposing defender before whipping a sumptuous shot into the top corner with the outside of his weak foot. It was a fine goal, and just because the opposition was lowly Latvia doesn’t mean that the artistic nature of the goal should be looked down on. This goal was just pure skill and precision, all credit to goalscorer Gündoğan.

#8. Serge Gnabry vs Latvia

International Friendly

Goal Scored: 5-0, FT: 7-1

Another goal from the Latvia massacre makes this list, this time from the boot of Serge Gnabry, but really, at least 70 percent of the credit should go to Mats Hummels. The Bayern alum played a beautiful long range pass from his own half with the outside of his boot right into the path of Gnabry, who half-volleyed it into the far side of the goal. Hummels’ pass was the definition of buildup play from defenders, which is so important nowadays. And of course, nothing should be taken away from Gnabry’s finish, which was cool, calm, and collected. He makes it look so easy. Now, if he could just do that for his club too…

#7. Ridle Baku vs Liechtenstein

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group J Matchday 9

Goal Scored: 7-0, FT: 9-0

Germany’s biggest win of the year came in a dead rubber game against minnows Liechtenstein. Hansi Flick’s side had already sealed their place at next year’s tournament before kickoff, but Germany had no intention of going easy on their neighbors. The score was 6-0 when this beauty was scored by Ridle Baku, who curled the ball in off the post with his left foot from the edge of the penalty area. A goal that even the best left footers in the world would be proud of. The goal would have been especially special for the Wolfsburg youngster, as the game was played in the stadium where he plies his trade. Germany would go on to score twice more to cap a 9-0 drubbing, but Baku’s goal was the best of the bunch.

#6. Serge Gnabry vs Armenia

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group J Matchday 5

Goal Scored: 1-0, FT: 6-0

Germany’s road to Qatar wasn’t easy in the beginning, but their first game against Armenia was bright from the start. Only five minutes had elapsed when Serge Gnabry got his first of the game. Timo Werner gave the ball to Leon Goretzka, and the Bayern midfielder didn’t hesitate to lob a perfect pass right to the feet of Gnabry, who whipped in a half-volley right into the (in)side netting from an acute angle. It wasn’t too unlike his goal against Barcelona in the Champions League last year - lob from Goretzka, nonstop finish. The half-volley also resembled his aforementioned strike against Latvia. I guess Gnabry’s just that good when the ball’s in midair.

#5. Serge Gnabry vs Romania

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group J Matchday 7

Goal Scored: 1-1, FT: 2-1

Hansi Flick’s Germany hit their first real challenge when they found themselves a goal down at halftime against Romania, at home no less. Something needed to happen to shake things up and turn the game in their favor. Luckily, something did happen, and quickly, too. Roughly seven minutes after the restart, Serge Gnabry, making his third and final appearance on this list, took a speculative shot from just outside the box that arrowed its way into the bottom corner. It was a goal that came right out of the blue, and stunned the Romanian players while buoying Germany’s. It was then that Germany would go on to have the game firmly in their grasp. But they hadn’t won yet, which brings us to our next goal...

#4. Thomas Müller vs Romania

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group J Matchday 7

Goal Scored: 2-1, FT: 2-1

After Gnabry’s equalizer, Germany started to turn the screw and pegged Romania back. All that was missing was a goal. Coach Flick decided to pile on the pressure and brought on his beloved Bayern ace Thomas Müller. Lo and behold, der Raumdeuter did the same thing he so often did for Flick under his tutelage at Bayern. Ten minutes before the end, Leon Goretzka flicked (no pun intended) on a corner, and Müller came in out of nowhere to tap in and finally turn the game around. A goal that was so…Müller. An important goal that was borne from the mutual trust between a player and his manager. Germany ended up winning that game and they were well and truly on their path to qualification.

#3. Timo Werner vs North Macedonia (2)

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group J Matchday 8

Goals Scored: 2-0/3-0, FT: 4-0

Timo Werner admittedly hasn’t had too many impressive games for his country, but this was one of those few. After his Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz put Germany ahead against North Macedonia, Werner got onto the scoresheet with a well taken brace. The first goal was a good finish, but was made better by Thomas Müller’s exquisite midair backheel flick assist. The second goal was a splendid curled effort from the edge of the box, not too unlike Baku’s goal against Liechtenstein. Thanks to these great goals, Germany booked their ticket to Qatar with two games to spare. Let’s hope Werner can replicate his recent good performances at the finals.

#2. Jonas Hofmann vs Armenia

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group J Matchday 5

Goal Scored: 5-0, FT: 6-0

We go back to the Armenia win in Stuttgart for our penultimate entry on this list. Jonas Hofmann is fast becoming a great option for Germany’s right back position, a position that hasn’t been perfectly filled since the great Philipp Lahm retired. The Borussia Mönchengladbach man capped his good run for his country with this spectacular effort against Armenia. A wayward corner floated back away from Armenia’s goal, but Hofmann was on hand to rush in and unleash a thunderbolt from about twenty yards right into the bottom corner. Not a bad way to score your first international goal. Not bad at all. Hofmann would also score Germany’s final goal of the year, also against Armenia.

#1. Leon Goretzka vs Hungary

UEFA Euro 2020 Group F Matchday 3

Goal Scored: 2-2, FT: 2-2

Bayern Munich’s resident Hulk started our list, and now he’s going to end it. Germany were a goal down to Hungary in their final group game of Euro 2020, and in danger of another embarrassing group stage exit from a major tournament. Who better to step in than someone from FC Bayern in a game played in their home stadium? Jamal Musiala did a fine job of pulling a couple of defenders before rolling the ball into the middle of the box. Timo Werner’s first shot was blocked, but Leon Goretzka picked up the loose ball and lashed it into the bottom corner, six minutes before the death. The goal instantly propelled Germany from dead last to second in the group, and die Mannschaft booked their ticket to the round of 16, ensuring that Joachim Löw’s final international tournament wouldn’t end in disaster. Also, Goretzka’s heart celebration toward the racist, homophobic Hungarian ultras behind the goal was a bonus.

Which Germany goal was your favorite this year? Let us know in the comments!