Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munch’s best goals; Real Madrid locked in with Erling Haaland?; Patrik Schick BVB’s fallback option?; Another flameout at RB Leipzig; Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger not headed to Real Madrid?; and MORE!

Depending on who — and what — you believe, Real Madrid is said to have a deal in place with Erling Haaland. The Norwegian sensation would bolt Borussia Dortmund after this season and head to Spain to carve out the next stage of his career in La Liga.

According to Rudy Galetti, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will both be trying to convince Haaland they have a better long-term offer than Real Madrid:

✅⚪ No changes and surprise from August: #Haaland only wants #RealMadrid at the end of the season.



‼️ ️ Despite the denials, there is the will to maintain the verbal agreement between #Blancos and the striker. #MCFC and #BVB will try to convince the player to the end. ⚽ https://t.co/7Wc7i4y9Iz — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) December 27, 2021

Should Haaland really leave, Borussia Dortmund is allegedly interested in Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick:

Borussia Dortmund will do everything they can to keep Erling Haaland, according to WAZ. Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick is seen as a replacement if Haaland leaves in the summer. #BVB #B04 — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) December 27, 2021

Schick is more than proving himself this season in the Bundesliga:

Patrik Schick was the most efficient goalscorer in the Bundesliga in the first half of the season! pic.twitter.com/fjU4hBGI27 — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) December 27, 2021

Bayern Munich might be on break, but there was plenty to talk about as the team closed out an extremely strong Hinrunde.

During the preseason, there were some doubters unsure if Julian Nagelsmann was the right man for the job in Bavaria, but whether you like him or not, you cannot argue with the bottom line results.

Bayern Munich is a juggernaut.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A brief thanks to the BFW community for all of the ongoing support.

Lamenting that I couldn’t link up with Tom Adams for a two-man show.

An astonishing moment recognizing I was actually alone and had an empty house (so I drank beers and did a podcast).

A look at the coaching, defense, midfield, and attack during the Hinrunde.

Updates on Sergino Dest, Niklas Süle, Marc Roca, and Corentin Tolisso.

We have our own version of 2021’s best goals, but here is what Bayern Munich compiled for their list:

ℕ - PART 1 pic.twitter.com/y7kaojm3jn — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) December 27, 2021

There was a lot of buzz when Brian Brobbey signed with RB Leipzig. Many thought the striker could help add the punch back into Die Roten Bullen’s lineup that has been missing since Timo Werner left.

Not so much.

Brobbey flamed out and never could prove he deserved to play much and will now head back to Ajax:

The deal is done. Brian Brobbey’s comeback to Ajax will be announced soon. Agreement in place with RB Leipzig, player and Mino Raiola. ⚪️ #Ajax



Six month loan deal and no buy option as @mikeverweij confirmed. Ajax will pay his full salary. Here we go confirmed. #transfers pic.twitter.com/GMJ74u1mAp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2021

It appears that Chelsea FC defender and Germany international Antonio Rüdiger is not as close to signing with Real Madrid as some reports have suggested: