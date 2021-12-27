Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski among finalists for Globe Soccer’s “Best Men’s Player of the Year Award”

/Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is among the six finalists for Globe Soccer’s “Best Men’s Player of the Year Award.”

Joining Lewandowski in contention for the award are Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, and Liverpool’s Mo Salah:

Les finalistes au #GlobeSoccerAwards pour le titre de de Meilleur Joueur de l'Année !



Lewandowski, of course, took home the award in 2020 after Bayern Munich has won a treble and was on its way to putting the finishing touches on a sextuple.

The Polish Hitman would seemingly be the favorite for the award again for 2021, but after the Ballon d’Or mess where Messi was voted as the winner, you just never know.

Regardless, this is yet another honor for Lewandowski, who has proven himself time and time again as the world’s best player over the past two-to-three seasons. While it is easy to think Lewandowski will get hosed again, at there is no some hope as France Football is not involved with this award ceremony.