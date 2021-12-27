Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard not afraid to disagree with squad’s senior members on the pitch

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is rounding into the prime of his career and with that experience, the Frenchman has gained a little bit of clout on the pitch.

On a team with so many veterans and so many outspoken personalities, Pavard insists he is not afraid to voice his opinion — even when it differs from team leaders like Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski.

“If I don’t agree with them, I’ll tell them. That’s part of the top level, and it doesn’t annoy them. It’s for the good of the team,” Pavard said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

When asked if he felt as if his teammates respected him and his opinion, Pavard said he felt like they did.

“You have to ask my teammates (laughs), but I feel that I’m respected. The players are not stupid, they see what I’m doing every day. There are more experienced players than me, but I try to lead by example,” Pavard said.