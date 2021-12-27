Bayern Munich front office shuts down Erling Haaland rumors, will work on Robert Lewandowski’s contract extension

Bayern Munich are simply not willing to let go of their star striker Robert Lewandowski. Members of the front office have made their thoughts clear on the matter when asked about going on the hunt for a replacement striker. Both Oliver Kahn and Herbert Hainer denied any interest in bringing Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland to Munich.

The men in charge have confirmed that the Norwegian youngster will not be joining Bayern.

A week before Christmas, Hainer had mentioned that he hopes Lewandowski decides to stay and will be able to deliver consistent top-level performances for many more years to come. He said, “[Bayern will not sign Haaland] Because we have the world’s best striker in Robert Lewandowski. I’m convinced that Lewandowski can still play at the same level for years and I would be happy if he ended his career here.”

Club CEO Oliver Kahn emphasized the management’s collective decision to try and make Lewandowski stay in Munich for as long as possible. “We have Robert Lewandowski. He is still going to score 30-40 goals for a few more years”, said Kahn.

Lewandowski’s current contract runs through June 2023 and the talks of a contract extension are expected to begin soon.

(Quotes via @iMiaSanMia on Twitter)