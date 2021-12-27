Rumored Bayern Munich target Antonio Rüdiger on his way to Real Madrid?

Rumored Bayern Munich transfer target and current Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rüdiger is — allegedly — close to making a move to Real Madrid according to football journalist Rudy Galetti.

Rüdiger has been closely linked to both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in recent weeks, but there have also been numerous reports that the Germany international would like to stay in London.

The big sticking point for Rüdiger is — allegedly — the salary that Chelsea is willing to pay him. Regardless, Galetti thinks a deal will be closed for Rüdiger to join Real Madrid in the summer:

✅ #Rudiger will join #RealMadrid in 2022 as a free agent.



The agreement is on the verge of being closed with the agent of the centre-back. ⚽#CFC #Transfers #EPL #Liga pic.twitter.com/HOPqK7iOim — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) December 25, 2021

On interesting storyline to follow from this news — if true — would be how Bayern Munich’s plans might change. Should Rüdiger bolt Chelsea, the Premier League club could make a strong pitch to Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle, who is also a free agent in the summer.

Bayern Munich has openly spoke about wanting to retain Süle, but that could prove difficult should Chelsea start throwing around massive money.