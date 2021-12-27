Daily Schmankerl: An update Bayern Munich and Federico Chiesa; Manchester United eyeing Florian Wirtz; USMNT star Ricardo Pepi to Wolfsburg?; Tottenham Hotspur to go after Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt?; and MORE!

Everyone knows how good Federico Chiesa is.

It is not like the Italian star is some diamond in the rough. So...when Bayern Munich was loosely linked to the Juventus star last week, it was hard to really put much thought into the Bavarians actually having a chance to land the 24-year-old.

Now, Abendzeitung chimed in to officially throw cold water on a rumor that most — if not all — people knew was extremely unlikely:

In addition to Sergiño Dest and Raphinha, the Italian European champion Federico Chiesa is currently being traded as a possible Bayern entry. Just recently, Bavaria’s ex-CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge praised the 24-year-old, who is currently on loan from Florence to Juventus Turin, in the highest tones. Rummenigge even told the Italian broadcaster “RTV38”: “He’s a player for FC Bayern.” Coach Julian Nagelsmann is also considered a big fan. A transfer is currently rather unlikely. The bosses want to avoid expensive winter transfers unless you make money by selling players that it doesn’t currently look like.

Chiesa is too good for Juventus to let walk away during this transfer window as it struggles to get into Champions League contention for next season. The Old Lady will need Chiesa to help ensure that it will not miss out on Europe’s premier competition. In addition, even if Juventus (which has an obligation to buy Chiesa from Fiorentina at the end of this season), agreed to sell the star player, the cost would be astronomical — a number that Bayern Munich undoubtedly cannot afford at this juncture.

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has several young Germans on har radar — including Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz:

Florian Wirtz is probably at the top of Ralf Rangnick’s wish list, the coach of Manchester United. The Sun now reports that three other Bundesliga youngsters are also on the 63-year-old’s list. Wirtz obviously has priority - and signing the German national player will be anything but an easy task for Rangnick. The 18-year-old’s contract with Bayer Leverkusen runs until 2026, and practically all top clubs have an eye on the offensive player. Rangnick probably has two trump cards up his sleeve when it comes to personnel: United could spend a lot of money on the jewel and he can also promise Wirtz a major role at a prestigious club. Similar factors - even if their ambitions are not that great, could be important for Luca Netz, Eric Martel and Armel Bella Kotchap. According to the Sun, these three Bundesliga professionals are also on Rangnick’s list.

Bayern Munich has been linked to a future pursuit of Wirtz, but Manchester United could be intriguing to the youngster and Leverkusen alike. Surely, Bayer Leverkusen will demand a nine-figure transfer fee for Wirtz and United could be one of the few clubs able to fork that kind of money over to Die Werkself.

FC Dallas and USMNT star Ricardo Pepi is rumored to be close to moving to the Bundesliga. Pepi has previously been closely linked to Wolfsburg:

USMT star Ricardo Pepi is prepared to leave Dallas FC for new European chapter in January. Deal not completed yet but advanced. #transfers



His agent met with many clubs, from Wolves to Ricardo’s “dream club” Real Madrid - but Pepi is now in talks to join one Bundesliga club. pic.twitter.com/GjZZDGBgt8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2021

Later, we learned that the Wolfsburg rumor did, indeed, have some legs:

Now confirmed. According to @Transfermarkt info #USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi is joining Wolfsburg for around $10m! https://t.co/C33Xy804Rj — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) December 26, 2021

Bayern Munich might be on break, but there was plenty to talk about as the team closed out an extremely strong Hinrunde.

During the preseason, there were some doubters unsure if Julian Nagelsmann was the right man for the job in Bavaria, but whether you like him or not, you cannot argue with the bottom line results.

Bayern Munich is a juggernaut.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A brief thanks to the BFW community for all of the ongoing support.

Lamenting that I couldn’t link up with Tom Adams for a two-man show.

An astonishing moment recognizing I was actually alone and had an empty house (so I drank beers and did a podcast).

A look at the coaching, defense, midfield, and attack during the Hinrunde.

Updates on Sergino Dest, Niklas Süle, Marc Roca, and Corentin Tolisso.

Thiago trying to hit Santa making a run down the left-flank will never, ever get old:

Throwback to when Thiago thought Santa was playing left-back pic.twitter.com/BvsuwD5ydc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 26, 2021

