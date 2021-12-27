Lucas Hernandez says Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski was more consistent than Lionel Messi in 2021

In an extensive interview with kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez gave his insight as to who really should have won the Ballon d’Or.

When looking at the primary group of contenders, which included Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema, Chelsea FC’s Jorginho, and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, Hernandez was able to narrow the field down to Lewandowski and Messi.

From there, though, Hernandez found it easy to identify the best player for 2021.

“I think Lewandowski deserved the award. He played an incredible season and wrote history. Messi was successful with Argentina, but compared to Lewandowski, he wasn’t as consistent,” Hernandez said.

That might all be water under the bridge at this point, but France Football’s decision to snub Lewandowski still does not sit right with may fans. There has been some discussion of re-opening the previously closed 2020 award, which was not presented, but that has gone silent of late.