Opinion: Bayern Munich should stand pat during this transfer window

We have all seen the rumors and read the reports.

Bayern Munich has been linked to quite a few players over the past few weeks, but adding anyone at this stage would just over complicate things.

The Bavarians have a deep, staunch attack that is producing goals at a crazy rate, while the defensive corps also has great depth and insane versatility.

Those areas of the squad are set up incredibly well for success in the second half of the season. If you had to pinpoint one area of the roster that could actually improve its performance from the first half, you would have to look directly at the midfield — which, by the way, has two of the top central players at that position in the world not yet even playing at their top level.

Joshua Kimmich’s Hinrunde was undone by COVID-19, while Leon Goretzka seemingly battled one nagging injury after another. Moreover, Marcel Sabitzer has not even settled in or looked comfortable yet in Bavaria. With Corentin Tolisso, Jamal Musiala, and Marc Roca also proving to be at least capable in the central midfield when called upon, the ceiling for this group is extremely high.

There is not one area of this squad that is in major need of bolstering.

Now…some folks may point to right-back as one spot that could use an overhaul, but that will not be needed — even if Sergino Dest becomes available for a bargain basement price.

Benjamin Pavard has been good of late and currently-injured Croatian Josip Stanisic has shown he can be effective as well. The trump card, however, is Niklas Süle.

Because Julian Nagelsmann’s hybrid formation relies on the right-back to often function as another center-back, Süle is set up perfectly to man the position successfully whenever call upon.

From an internal standpoint, whatever happens with Bayern Munich’s market-eligible players (1.5 years or less remaining on their contracts), likely is out of the club’s control. Bayern Munich has shown no willingness to sell off any depth piece aside of Michael Cuisance, and the respective situations of players like Süle, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, etc., will not have a “stay or go” resolution by the end of January when this window ends.

With that in mind, there is no better reason to believe that this current roster can get the job done domestically and in Europe. Despite the presence of a handful of powerful squads, Bayern Munich might be best equipped to handle the rigors of the next six months.