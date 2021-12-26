Bayern Munich’s fastest players revealed

The website StatsPerform.com compiled the list of fastest players on Bayern Munich and while Alphonso Davies might not have had the top speed in the Bundesliga in the Hinrunde, he still is the king in Bavaria.

Take a look below to see the full list (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia):

1. Alphonso Davies: 36.1 km/h

2. Leroy Sane: 35.2 km/h

3. Kingsley Coman: 35.0 km/h

4. Dayot Upamecano: 34.2 km/h

5. Lucas Hernandez: 33.9 km/h

6. Niklas Süle: 33.7 km/h

7. Bouna Sarr: 33.6 km/h

8. Robert Lewandowski: 33.5 km/h

9. Josip Stanisic: 33.4 km/h

10. (tie) Thomas Müller: 33.2 km/h

10. (tie) Serge Gnabry: 33.2 km/h

12. Corentin Tolisso: 33.0 km/h

13. Leon Goretzka: 32.7 km/h

14. Jamal Musiala: 32.6 km/h

15. Omar Richards: 32.4 km/h

16. Benjamin Pavard: 33.2 km/h

17. Marcel Sabitzer: 32.1 km/h

18. Joshua Kimmich: 31.7 km/h

19: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: 31.3

20. Tanguy Nianzou: 29.3 km/h

21. Marc Roca: 28.9 km/h

Quick Hit Takeaways