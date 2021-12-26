Leroy Sane thinks Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool are top contenders for the Champions League

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane is in the midst of a fantastic campaign.

The former Manchester City winger has revitalized his career at Bayern Munich under Julian Nagelsmann and has also been a force for Germany on the international scene.

Clearly, the 2021/2022 season is showing the best of Sane.

Because of that — and the fact that Bayern Munich loaded at just about every position — confidence is high in Bavaria. In fact, Sane considers Bayern Munich the favorites in the Champions League, but is also quick to caution that such a status can change extremely quickly.

“At the moment, together with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea FC, I see us as strongest in Europe. However, the form can change quickly towards the end of the season,” Sane told Bild am Sonntag (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “We don’t want to let anyone get close to us in the table and of course we want to become champions. In the Champions League, as always, small details and the form of the day are decisive in this competition. I haven’t won it yet and am therefore particularly motivated.”