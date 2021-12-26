Reality hitting for Alexander Nübel as Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer isn’t slowing down

AS Monaco goalkeeper Alexander Nübel is having a fine season on loan away from Bayern Munich, but the German youngster is not ignorant to the fact that Manuel Neuer has shown no signs of slowing down.

In an interview with Lensing Media (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Nübel’s agent Stefan Backs acknowledged that Neuer’s level of excellence has to end at some point — but maybe not soon enough for Nübel to establish himself in Bavaria for club or country.

“It depends on Manuel Neuer, on his performances and how long he will continue to show it. And it depends on the club and its plans,” said Backs. “If Neuer will still be better than Nübel for a long time, then Alex won’t play. Things have to go on after Neuer at some point, and that also applies to German football as a whole. You have to want young German goalkeepers to develop behind Neuer.”

Neuer has been excellent this season and could play another two-to-three seasons at this level. If that happens, it can be assumed that Nübel will likely be long gone from Bayern Munich.