Fenerbahçe seems interested in Jogi Löw, but is it reciprocated?

There’s been a lot of rumors in recent weeks surrounding the future destination of former Germany head coach Jogi Löw. Different outlets in Turkey have regularly reported about Fenerbahçe’s interest in bringing Löw back to the club he coached for one season more than twenty years ago.

Italian journalist Nicolò Schira tweeted that that Fener have offered Löw a contract through 2024; however, a prior report from Sport Bild said that Löw didn’t have the interest in returning to Turkey.

#Fenerbahce are waiting for the answer by Joachim #Low. Fener have offered a contract until 2024 to the former German National Team coach. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 24, 2021

The one thing that Sport Bild is confident in is that Löw wants to return to coaching at the club level instead of another international side. So, what are his options?

Spain would be his preferred destination, but since Löw sees himself as a top-level coach, it’s unlikely that he would accept a job at at non-big team. Right now in Spain, Real Madrid (Carlo Ancelotti) and Barcelona (Xavi) don’t seem to have interest in blowing anything up for Löw.

What about sticking around in Germany? Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the options, and neither side seem willing to bring Löw into the club. Though, BVB are far more likely to have room for him sooner rather than later.

Is a trip to England in his future? Manchester United are slated to have an opening, but beyond that, where does Löw fit in?

Who knows where the former Germany head coach will go at this point?