Bayern Munich Alumni: West Ham United eyeing Nice defender Flavius Daniliuc

In a report from The Athletic (as captured by Hammers News), West Ham United is interested in former Bayern Munich prospect Flavius Daniliuc:

West Ham could try to sign Nice defender Flavius Daniliuc in the January transfer window according to a report from The Athletic. The Scot needs to sign a top-class centre-forward, an established centre-back and now a left-back as well.

The Athletic claims that the Hammers could try to sign the 20-year-old Nice star in January. Now, Daniliuc is a left-sided centre-back by trade but crucially, he can also play in the left-back position. With West Ham’s need for a left-footed centre-back AND a left-back, the Austrian may well be the perfect January signing for Moyes. Daniliuc joined Nice from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020 and has been a real hit at the Allianz Riviera.