Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich eyeing Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne?; Sergino Dest might want to stay at FC Barcelona; Bayern, Man City, AC Milan, Celtic eyeing Bologna’s Aaron Hickey; and MORE!

Rumored Bayern Munich target Sergino Dest might not want to leave his “dream club” after all. In fact, Dest wants to prove himself to Xavi in hopes of staying at Barca. Meanwhile, he has also — allegedly — ruled out a return to Ajax:

However, Dest remains firm that if he has not succeeded at Barça to date, it is because the constant injuries he has suffered have prevented him from performing at his best level and now he is only thinking about recovering. Despite the interest of teams like Bayern in taking him over, Dest insists on staying at Barça, and more after hearing from Xavi Hernández himself - as revealed by his surroundings - that the coach has told him to recover and that he hopes to have him at his best level.

Dest still has much to prove to himself — and to big clubs. The USMNT star has raw potential, but will need to string together some consistent performance to establish that he can be a strong contributor at a club like FC Barcelona or Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich was once considered the most likely destination for former Heart of Midlothian outside-back and current Bologna standout Aaron Hickey. Hickey, who is known mostly for his work at left-back is said to be quite capable on the right side as well:

The Scottish jewel has been an indispensable part of Bologna’s 2021/22 Serie A campaign, notching in 19 uninterrupted appearances and even scoring four goals in the process. At just 19 years of age, Hickey is already being scouted by some of Europe’s elite – Bayern Munich, Celtic and Aston Villa were hot on his trail just before he made the switch to Emilia-Romagna, but he ended up choosing Bologna due to first-team promises. Now, according to the aforementioned report, Bayern and Celtic are still contenders and are to sign the youngster, along with few other top clubs, such as Manchester City.

The report went on to talk about AC Milan’s interest in Hickey, but given Bayern Munich’s perceived need for right-back depth, the rumor sort of makes sense (especially give the previous interest in Hickey by the Bavarian club).

Related Bologna makes first offer for Bayern Munich target Aaron Hickey

Bayern Munich might be on break, but there was plenty to talk about as the team closed out an extremely strong Hinrunde.

During the preseason, there were some doubters unsure if Julian Nagelsmann was the right man for the job in Bavaria, but whether you like him or not, you cannot argue with the bottom line results.

Bayern Munich is a juggernaut.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A brief thanks to the BFW community for all of the ongoing support.

Lamenting that I couldn’t link up with Tom Adams for a two-man show.

An astonishing moment recognizing I was actually alone and had an empty house (so I drank beers and did a podcast).

A look at the coaching, defense, midfield, and attack during the Hinrunde.

Updates on Sergino Dest, Niklas Süle, Marc Roca, and Corentin Tolisso.

Ah, tis the season of rumors bursting out of nowhere. Apparently, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur have submitted inquiries to Napoli on Lorenzo Insigne.

Insigne is a free agent in the summer and might be struggling to get a deal done to remains with the Serie A club. Both the club and player want to extend the existing relationship, but wages — as always — are the issue. The club wants Insigne to take a pay cut, while the captain wants a raise.

Alphonso Davies could be n emergency option in net:

Bayern Munch is said to be interested in Galatasaray winger Muhammed Kerem Aktu:

Bayern are one of several German and French clubs keeping an eye on Galatasaray and Turkey international winger Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu (23). Aktürkoğlu is under contract at the Turkish giants until 2026 [@fanatikcomtr] pic.twitter.com/tWIw52P9Jy — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) December 24, 2021

Could Real Madrid finally be getting rid of Eden Hazard? It seems so. A swap deal with Lille