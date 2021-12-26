Bayern Alumni: Rafinha joins São Paulo FC

Former Bayern Munich right-back Rafinha has joined São Paulo FC on a free transfer. The 36-year-old’s new contract is through December 2022 with an option for another season after that. The defender leaves Grêmio after nine months. He joined them after being released by Olympiacos back in February 2021.

São Paulo will be the fourth team that Rafinha has suited up for since leaving Bayern in the summer of 2019. He has played for Flamengo, Olympiacos, and Grêmio.

“There is no greater motivation than playing for São Paulo, which has a history full of titles,” Rafinha said. “It will be an honor to wear this shirt, now as a player for the club, and I’m prepared.”

During his time with Bayern, Rafinha won a total of 18 trophies, and nothing has changed since departure. The defender continues to rack up trophies, having won 11 trophies across Brazil and Greece.

We at Bavarian Football Works wish Rafinha the best of luck with his new club.