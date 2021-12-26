Hansi Flick has his eyes on the ultimate prize with Germany

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick had a taste of what it was like to win a World Cup while on Joachim Löw’s staff in 2014.

Since then, all Flick has done is win every possible title in club football and becomes the anointed savior for German football on the international scene.

Make no mistake, Flick has no choice, but to success as Germany’s boss...and he would not have it any other way,

The 56-year-old is not looking to ease into his new position, either. After a red-hot start to his tenure, Flick is setting his goals for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar extremely high.

“We want maximum success. It’s about the conditions and the players available. We have enormous quality in the team, everyone wants success and titles. We still have a year left, we have to use it to improve,” Flick said to Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “The boys are eager to get started. As a coach, that gives me conviction: ‘Yes, We can win the World Cup!’ — but I can’t promise anything. The only thing I can guarantee is that we’ll give everything and go to our limits.”

Flick has already brought life back into the squad, which looks renewed under the sextuple-winner.