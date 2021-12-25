Samuel Eto’o working to lure Youssoufa Moukoko away from Germany to Cameroon

Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko is suddenly a hot commodity on the international market. The 17-year-old Germany youth international, who didn’t turn that age until November 20, is facing a heavy recruitment battle for his services from the country of his birth, according to Cameroon’s Journal du Cameroun.

New Cameroon FA Samuel Eto’o is targeting Moukoko in an effort to get him to play for The Indomitable Lions. Who better to try to recruit someone than your greatest player ever? A meeting for the two sides was scheduled on December 24th.

Moukoko was born in Yaoundé, Cameroon but moved to Germany at the age of 10. He’s featured numerous times for Germany’s youth national teams ranging from the U-16s to the U-21s.

While Moukoko isn’t ready for the German national team yet, there’s no doubt that he could hit the “extra gear” at any point in 2022 similar to Jamal Musiala last year. Everyone has seen flashes of brilliance from him, and it feels just a matter of time before Moukoko takes the next stop on the field.

By the way, if there’s anyone out there who can share their own personal story of switching from Germany to play for Cameroon, it’s current Bayern Munich forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting. He made the switch to Cameroon in 2010 after playing for various Germany youth teams.