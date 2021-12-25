Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Newcastle United all eyeing Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara

According to reports compiled by Abendzeitung, Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Newcastle United are among the big clubs eyeing Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Kamara, a 22-year-old available on a free transfer next summer, could be available right now should the right bidder come along:

Boubacar Kamara from Olympique Marseille has long been in the focus of Bayern. The 22-year-old midfielder would be available for a free transfer in the summer. According to reports, Marseille would be willing to let Kamara, who does not want to renew his contract, leave in the winter in order to earn at least a little more money on a transfer. How much the southern French are demanding for the young Kamara is not known, but with only six months of contract and a market value of 25 million euros, this sum should be quite affordable for the Munich residents, even if one refrains from a winter transfer on Säbener Straße wanted. But the question arises whether Boubacar Kamara will still be available in the summer, because the competition for Bayern is not only great, but also well-known. FC Barcelona and the two Premier League clubs Newcastle and Manchester United are said to have their eyes on the former French U21 international.

The issue for Kamara at Bayern Munich is what any midfielder might encounter: A loaded center of the park. With Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer, Corentin Tolisso, Marc Roca, and Michael Cuisance already in-house, it is hard to see where Kamara would fit even if one or two of those players decide to leave.