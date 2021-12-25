Bayern Alumni: Holger Badstuber, FC Luzern mutually terminate contract

Holger Badstuber and FC Luzern have agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent. The center-back will leave the club after six months despite signing a one year contract back in the summer.

In his half season with Luzern, Badstuber played in 14 league games, 3 cup games, and 1 UEFA Europa Conference League game.

“We are grateful to Holger for his highly professional commitment, which he has shown for FCL in recent months,” says Luzern sports director Remo Meyer said. ”Even if we end our collaboration earlier than originally planned, we were able to benefit from Holger’s vast experience and wish him all the best for his future.”

On his twitter, Badstuber thanked Luzern for his time there and wished them the best in avoiding relegation from the Swiss Super League this season. As for his future plans, Badstuber said. “I still have a few goals set for myself in professional football. In the new year, I will approach them with 100% passion.”

Personally, Holger remains one of my favorite players ever, and I really hope he finds what he’s looking for in the next stage of his career.