Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich to pay €50 million to Leeds United for Raphinha? (LOL); Real Madrid, FC Barcelona competing for Corentin Tolisso; Manchester City in on Sergino Dest; Bayern eyeing Julian Alvarez?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso seems set for a move to Real Madrid (huh?) per this report, but FC Barcelona could make an attempt to steal the French midfielder:

Corentin Tolisso is reportedly weighing up the prospect of joining Barcelona instead of Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. According to a report by Catalan outlet El Nacional, Corentin Tolisso seemed to be set to join Real Madrid on a Bosman move in next summer’s transfer window. However, the Bayern Munich midfielder is now eager to listen to Barcelona’s offer before taking a final call on his future. Corentin Tolisso joined Bayern Munich from Lyon in July 2017 and has since endured a difficult spell at the Allianz Arena. While the 27-year-old made a strong start to his stint with the Bavarian giants, his stock has declined in the last few years. A spate of injuries has also blighted his efforts to become a regular for Die Roten.

Tolisso’s next move is key, so expect him to take his time in finding the best possible destination.

Bayern Munich and Manchester City could be set to battle for FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest:

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Sergiño Dest, as per claims from Spain today. The fullback joined Barcelona from Ajax in the summer of 2020 for an initial fee of €21m. Having finished his debut season with 41 appearances in all competitions, the American has seen his game time reduced since Xavi Hernández replaced Ronald Koeman last month. Mundo Deportivo now explain the USMNT defender is one of five players Barca are working to get rid off in the winter market. It’s claimed Dest has ‘not adapted’ and Xavi doesn’t have enough patience ‘training a player with the current difficulties’. Mundo, therefore, talks about a ‘very feasible goodbye’ and ‘perhaps profitable’ one for the Spanish giants, since Dest is a young defender with ‘international projection’. Pep Guardiola’s side are tagged in the report as Mundo explain the English champions and Bayern ‘like’ the player. Barca, for their part, want to recover the investment made in signing Dest and if such an offer [€21m or more] doesn’t arrive in the winter market, then they will have to wait until next summer to cut ties with him.

There are rumors that Dest is available for €15 million, so basically...who knows? This story is going to be wild for another month.

Thomas Müller was profiled in this pretty awesome video:

Well, I guess we can cross Leeds United off of the list of potential destinations for Michael Cuisance:

Phil Hay claims that there is no chance that Leeds United will rekindle their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance in January. The France under-20 international was close to joining Leeds in the summer of 2020, but the move fell through at the eleventh hour. Leeds and Bayern had also agreed a fee of £20million for the midfielder [The Athletic], but the Yorkshire-based club cited a failed medical as a reason and the transfer did not go through. When asked on the Phil Hay Show whether the club could rekindle their interest in the 22-year-old, Hay replied, “No chance whatsoever I think with Michael Cuisance. That one was dead as soon as it fell through. They looked at his medical and didn’t feel comfortable with it. “You can’t say in any way he’s kicked on. He would absolutely be cheaper (than the 2020 fee).”

Cuisance’s failed physical at Leeds United — which ultimately led him to Olympique Marseille — was the start of the craziness with him.

Bayern Munich might be on break, but there was plenty to talk about as the team closed out an extremely strong Hinrunde.

During the preseason, there were some doubters unsure if Julian Nagelsmann was the right man for the job in Bavaria, but whether you like him or not, you cannot argue with the bottom line results.

Bayern Munich is a juggernaut.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A brief thanks to the BFW community for all of the ongoing support.

Lamenting that I couldn’t link up with Tom Adams for a two-man show.

An astonishing moment recognizing I was actually alone and had an empty house (so I drank beers and did a podcast).

A look at the coaching, defense, midfield, and attack during the Hinrunde.

Updates on Sergino Dest, Niklas Süle, Marc Roca, and Corentin Tolisso.

This is how random rumors start. Check this out:

For what it is worth, singer Marita Köllner mentioned to @express24 that she met Argentina and River Plate forward Julián Álvarez on a beach in Mexico. She stated that when she told him she was from Germany, he told her he had received an offer from Bayern Munich. pic.twitter.com/FIl8siAYZL — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) December 23, 2021

LOL...€50 million to Leeds United for Raphinha to be the fourth or fifth option at wing? This is nuts:

EXCLUSIVO! Segundo apuração de @brunoformiga, Raphinha saírá do Leeds para o Bayern na próxima janela, e os valores giram por volta de 50Mi de euros. Clube formador, o Avaí já conta com a sua parte na negociação, que deve ser de 1,5 milhão de euros, no orçamento do próximo ano. pic.twitter.com/7JybVqaBUt — TNT Sports Brasil (@TNTSportsBR) December 24, 2021

EXCLUSIVE! According to @brunoformiga, Raphinha will leave Leeds for Bayern in the next window, and the values are around 50Mi euros. A trainer club, Avaí already has its share in the negotiation, which should be 1.5 million euros, in next year’s budget.

This is not to say that Raphinha is a bad player...but why on Earth would Bayern Munich shell out 50 million for a winger when it already has Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Jamal Musiala?