Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez doesn’t mind critics, has more to win

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez knew being the Rekordmiester’s record-signing would carry some weight and also potentially lead to more criticism.

The Frenchman does not mind the extra scrutiny, though.

“I think the media see me more critically than other players due to my transfer fee. But I’m a relaxed guy, so I can deal with it. Even Lionel Messi gets criticized sometimes. Critics are part of our job,” Hernandez told kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Even with the massive success he has achieved already in his career (a sextuple with Bayern Munich, plus the 2018 World Cup with France), Hernandez still wants more.

“I still have the Euros title left to win. Generally I want to win all titles, regardless of whether I won them before. The defeat against Gladbach for example made me very angry. We still have two titles to play for. Winning both of them is the goal,” Hernandez said.