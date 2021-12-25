Hansi Flick grateful for opportunity with Germany, emphasizes importance of Joshua Kimmich

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick did not really have a break from having Joshua Kimmich on his squad, so there has not been a time when the sextuple-winner had to field a lineup without the midfield star.

Kimmich’s unfortunate battle with COVID-19, though, kept him out of the last international break and dashed his availability for Bayern Munich for the past six weeks. Having seen what Kimmich brings to both club and country, Flick understands the midfielder’s value.

“We spoke on the phone several times. Unfortunately he got sick with corona in November, but I was happy that he now decided to get vaccinated. I’m sure that, from March, he will be back to being a very important part of the national team,” said Flick (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Even in dealing with situations like Kimmich’s ordeal, Flick is grateful to be able to be Germany’s manager.

“From a sporting point of view I’m very happy that I’m able to work with such a great staff in the national team. In addition, I have a great relationship full of trust with Oliver Bierhoff. That’s very important for me,” Flick said.