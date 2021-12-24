Bayern Munich boss Oliver Kahn considers Niklas Süle a top performer, wants sensible deal

Bayern Munich star defender Niklas Süle wants a few things from his next deal: Respect, consideration, and a lot of money.

Thanks to some handy leaks from a court case, we already know that the Germany international is not exactly enthralled with how he has been used and treated over the years, but we also know he is not fully against a contract extension.

What happened from this point will be determined by negotiations that are expected to take place in February. For CEO Oliver Kahn, Süle is one of the squad’s key players, but the executive also knows a deal between the two parties will have to make sense for everyone.

“I consider him a top performer,” said Kahn to Süddeutsche Zeitung (as captured by Sport1). “But it has to be sensible for both sides.”

Therein lies the rub. What is sensible?

Bayern Munich is reportedly ready to offer Süle €10 million per season, which could be enough to get a deal done, but the big fella will surely get richer offers from the deep-pocketed clubs in the Premier League.

Can Bayern Munich give Süle everything he wants? We’ll find out in the coming weeks.