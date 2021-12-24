Hannover 96 among teams eyeing Bayern Munich’s Adrian Fein

Bayern Munich loanee is almost assuredly going to have his loan with SpVgg Greuther Fürth terminated, but he might already know where his next stop will be — and it won’t be a return trip to Säbener Straße.

Hannover 96 is among the clubs interested in Fein per Sportbuzzer:

96 manager Marcus Mann wants to strengthen the squad in the winter, but will “only do something if it fits.” One option could be Adrian Fein, who is on loan from Bayern to Greuther Fürth, but the 22-year-old midfielder is not making any headway there. 96 is looking for reinforcements - and wishes are supposed to come true every now and then during the Christmas season. “We are vigilant and keep our eyes open to see if something meaningful can arise,” says the sports director. Marcus Mann, however, wants to resist the danger of “doing anything just to reassure everyone. We’ll only do something if it fits.”

Hannover 96 would certainly offer Fein a chance for a fresh start.