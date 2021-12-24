Bavarian Loan Watch: Joshua Zirkzee is flourishing under Vincent Kompany

Most Bayern Munich fans will remember well what Joshua Zirkzee did at the end of the calendar year 2019. In his first two Bundesliga appearances, Zirkzee came on late in the match as a substitute and scored the winning goal both times. While he showed a lot of potential in the attack, it is hard to break into squad when you are up against the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, and Serge Gnabry — just to name a few. Rather than having him play with the second team, Bayern loaned him out to Italian side Parma. Unfortunately, the young Dutchman suffered an LCL injury during his time in Italy and was only able to make four appearances.

Now — two years after his amazing game-winners in the Bundesliga — Zirkzee finds himself on loan in Belgium playing for RSC Anderlecht. Under legendary player turned coach, Vincent Kompany, Zirkzee may finally be flourishing. With eight goals in 18 matches so far this season, Kompany has even said that Zirkzee is too good for the Belgian league! Zirkzee humbly responded, “When that comes from his mouth, naturally it is a great compliment. You have respect for every coach, but a little more for someone with someone with such a track record. I do not agree with him, that I am too good for Belgian football. I believe that no one here is too good for the Belgian league.”

His loan to Anderlecht ends this summer. Zirkzee will hope to continue his success from the first half in the season this Spring and show why he deserves a chance to break into Bayern’s squad. When asked if he wants to continue his career at FC Bayern, Zirkzee said, “The FC Bayern chapter [of his career] has not yet been completed.”