Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 30 — A in depth look back at Bayern Munich’s Hinrunde; Transfer updates on Sergino Dest, Niklas Süle, Marc Roca, and Corentin Tolisso; plus MORE!

Bayern Munich might be on break, but there was plenty to talk about as the team closed out an extremely strong Hinrunde.

During the preseason, there were some doubters unsure if Julian Nagelsmann was the right man for the job in Bavaria, but whether you like him or not, you cannot argue with the bottom line results.

Bayern Munich is a juggernaut.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A brief thanks to the BFW community for all of the ongoing support.

Lamenting that I couldn’t link up with Tom Adams for a two-man show.

An astonishing moment recognizing I was actually alone and had an empty house (so I drank beers and did a podcast).

A look at the coaching, defense, midfield, and attack during the Hinrunde.

Updates on Sergino Dest, Niklas Süle, Marc Roca, and Corentin Tolisso.

