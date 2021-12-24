Bayern Munich potentially sending latest goalkeeper acquisition to Austria

A week ago Bayern Munich became the first European club to sign a Chinese goalkeeper when they brought in Liu Shaoziyang from campus partner Wuhan Three Towns FC on contract until the summer of 2025.

The 190 cm tall 18-year-old national youth side player has already been living and training in Germany with Bayern’s U-19 side and the reserves at Säbener Straße. He has been evaluated and guided by the club’s goalkeeping specialist coach Tom Starke and obviously Starke likes what he sees in the young man.

According to reports from @iMiaSanMia, club management has rated him so highly they want him to see pro action right away rather then spend time being developing in the youth system. The young man is ineligible to play for Bayern Munich II and thus they have arranged to loan the young man to SK Austria Klagenfurt in the Austrian top division.

This would seem to indicate a growing relationship between Bayern and Klagenfurt where Liu will be joining fellow Bayern loanee Alex Timossi Andersson. The loan seems to have done Andersson a world of good as he is accumulating significant minutes as a “first on the game sheet starter”, who is one of the leading assist providers in the OBL. Based on his physical effective play Andersson is making a strong argument for a spot on a German Bundesliga side next season.

Klagenfurt themselves are making some noise in their first year in the top league. Unlike most recently promoted sides who are usually only concerned with avoiding a quick relegation, Klagenfurt’s strong coaching and disciplined incisive play has put them in fourth position at the winter break, one point ahead of Austrian Rekordmeister Rapid Vienna.

If the relationship with Klagenfurt continues to grow it could pay significant dividends for Bayern. Having a German speaking club with potential European play just a short trip away to send young players to develop could help take Bayern’s loan program to the next level.