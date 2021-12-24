Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez was born to be a defender.

The Frenchman always knew his future would be on the backline — even if his hero growing up was Zinedine Zidane.

“Like most French players, my idol was Zinedine Zidane. When I was a kid, I was fan of Fernando Hierro, I was really impressed,” Hernandez told kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Hernandez has that “defender gene” where he takes more pleasure from preventing goals than actually scoring them.

“Yes, definitely. Scoring goals is for attackers. For me the most important thing is to keep a clean sheet. I hate losing. Defeats stay with me even at home,” said Hernandez. “Since I was a kid, I always wanted to be a defender, whether at school or with my friends in the streets. I know it’s not very normal.”

Bayern Munich is certainly glad to have a player with that mentality as Hernandez has teamed with Niklas Süle and Dayot Upamecano to form one of the best three-headed center-back monsters in all of Europe.