Niklas Süle’s future is still undecided and he’ll have talks with Bayern Munich in 2022

For those throwing dirt on the grave of Niklas Süle’s career with Bayern Munich, put those shovels down...at least temporarily.

According to kicker, Süle’s future is not yet decided and the big defender will be meeting with the club in 2022. A decision on the situation might not happen until late February:

FC Bayern is taking the unresolved future of Niklas Süle (26) into the new year. As of January 1, the national defender, whose contract expires in the summer, is expected to sign with a new club; as in the case of David Alaba, the Munich team would be left empty-handed in the event of a transfer on a free transfer. A departure of Sule is possible, but by no means decided, as it has been circulating through various media in recent days. According to kicker information, there are interested parties for Süle from abroad, but he will also hold talks with the Munich club in the new year. A decision is not expected until the end of February at the earliest.

While this is not necessarily great news, it is showing that there are still some talks to be had between the two parties. Chelsea FC and Newcastle United are among the interested parties.