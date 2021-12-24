Daily Schmankerl: Newcastle United still dreaming of Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle; Inter Milan to bring back Ivan Perisic; Bayern, Liverpool, Manchester United competing on striker; Real Madrid, FC Barcelona eyeing Arsenal star; and MORE!

Newcastle United is getting a bit excited over the thought of being able to acquire Bayern Munich center-back Niklas Süle:

Newcastle keeping a close eye as Niklas Süle Bayern exit ‘as good as sealed.’ Reports from Sky Germany claim Niklas Süle’s transfer away from Bayern is “as good as sealed”. According to Sky transfer expert Marc Behrenbeck, the central defender must have an “image problem” as he cannot understand why the 26-year-old is underestimated. The German international has found his game time inconsistent to say the least at the Allianz arena this season, but was voted in the best XI for the first half of the Bundesliga season. Reports in Germany claim the central defender ‘stabilises’ the Bayern defence but could be on his way out in January. According to Behrenbeck, Süle does not feel valued at Bayern and it will be “difficult or even impossible to convince him to extend his contract. His departure is as good as sealed.”

Letting Süle go would be a mistake, but man...it’s not looking good right now even with some of the more optimistic reporting.

Inter Milan might not be so quick to get rid of former Bayern Munich winger Ivan Perisic after all. In fact, Inter is allegedly thinking of bringing Perisic back:

More and more of a powerhouse for Inter Milan, as well as an “apple” of Simone Inzaghi’s eye, 32-year old Croatian international winger Ivan Perisic, recently deployed as a wide midfielder for the most part, might end up extending for Serie A defending champions. Former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund player has in fact been offered a further 2-year deal, beyond current June 2022 deadline, though on a wage cheaper than his current 5 million euros annual salary one.

Seriously, this is crazy. Bayern Munich has had an unbelievable offensive showing:

Bayern Munich scored more goals in the Champions League group stage (22 in 6 games) than 40 of the other 97 teams have managed in Europe's top 5 leagues so far this season pic.twitter.com/8bqvfS1z9e — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) December 21, 2021

Former Borussia Dortmund Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks to be headed away from Arsenal FC after his captaincy was stripped:

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona were considered the big dream goals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when he was always a constant topic in transfer rumors towards the end of his BVB time. In the end, the controversial attacker did not move to a giant in La Liga, but to Arsenal FC. There is now a lot of anger about “Auba” - but this could mean that his dream of Spain is now fulfilled with some delay. Because after the striker recently lost his captain’s armband as a disciplinary measure, the “Gunners” should think about a spectacular swap deal with Barca. As Football.London reports, Arsenal are open to an exit from Aubameyang, who obviously misjudged coach Mikel Arteta and was not used at all recently. A swap with Barca could be the best solution for all sides, especially as the Catalans could still use a striker. Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembélé are named as candidates for a move to London.

The Hinrunde is over and Bayern Munich are officially the winter champions! Borussia Dortmund’s loss to Hertha Berlin means that Julian Nagelsmann is officially 9 points clear at the top of the table after his first half-season in charge of the club — one of the best starts to a new season since Pep Guardiola. Still, there’s plenty to address regarding the circumstances of this Hinrunde, which we took the liberty of doing.

In this episode, Ineednoname and Samrin discuss:

What the hell happened to Borussia Dortmund this season?

The general decline in the quality of the Bundesliga this season.

Why losing great coaching talent has cost the league dearly.

We start talking about Nagelsmann 10 minutes in if you can’t listen to discussion about other teams.

What grade do we give Nagelsmann?

Samrin explains her reasoning first.

Can Bayern Munich compete with the top teams in the Champions League right now?

Should Nagelsmann have been given a 5-year contract?

How the coach is finding a better balance in recent games.

Similarities between Nagelsmann and Pep Guardiola, especially with regard to Thomas Muller.

Should Bayern make January transfers? (Includes a healthy dose of clowning on Cuisance.)

INNN explains his reasoning for Nagelsmann’s rating.

Final comments: Being fair to Nagelsmann and why we will keep backing him despite criticism.

Borussia Dortmund is looking to extend the contract of defender Manuel Akanji:

Playing for Borussia Dortmund since 2017/18 second half, 26-year old Swiss international centre-back Manuel Akanji has been offered a 10 million euros annual salary by German club, for him to accept to extend. Previously inquired about by Manchester United and Real Madrid, former FC Basel backliner is currently on a deal with Bundesliga giants until June 2023.

Liverpool is reportedly eyeing a player described as the “Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo”. Okay, then.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also said to be interested as well. If you remember, the Bavarians were linked to Diaz just a few weeks ago: