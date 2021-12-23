Bayern Munich would go against the grain and make winter move for FC Barcelona’s Sergino Dest

Earlier, we saw a report from Spanish journalist Gerard Romero stating that Bayern Munich is working on a deal with FC Barcelona and USMNT right-back Sergino Dest.

Now, Sky Sport has issued a following stating that Bayern Munich’s brass could walk back their earlier statements stating that there would be no transfers this winter. In fact, should FC Barcelona truly make Dest available, Bayern Munich would break its word and look to add the defender:

The people in charge at FC Bayern recently communicated openly that they do not want to make any transfers - but if the former dream player should be available, the management team could rethink their stance.

As for why FC Barcelona is looking to part ways with Dest, Sky Sport outlined it pretty clearly:

But FC Barcelona is not completely satisfied with the development of the right-back and urgently needs money to be active again on the transfer market even in winter.

A stated in our previous post, Dest would give Julian Nagelsmann a natural wing-back for the right flank — which would potentially allow the manager to move to his preferred back-three set-up. His presence would also potentially give Bayern Munich leverage in its contract talks with Niklas Süle and Benjamin Pavard.