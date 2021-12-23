Report: Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca rejects FC Barcelona inquiry

Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca has spent most of is time with the club on the bench.

Recent reports indicate that all of that time watching his teammates ply their trade had pushed Roca to want to leave the club. Now, however, Tz is reporting that Roca has not only passed up a chance to leave the club — but also leave Bayern Munich in favor of a return trip home.

Tz (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) is reporting that Roca has rejected an inquiry from FC Barcelona in favor of staying with Bayern Munich. Specifically, Tz says that Roca does not want to leave Bavaria and his recent good performance have both the club and the player feeling good about Roca moving forward.

While this is a sign of progress for Roca, unless Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are planning on leaving Bayern Munich, it is hard to see how the 25-year-old will be able to find consistent playing time in Germany.

Realistically, though, FC Barcelona’s central midfield is filled with young talent and old veterans. It might have been tough for the former Espnayol player’s situation to improve much in Catalonia.